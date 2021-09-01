Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
London Stock Exchange sets up sustainable finance unit in Singapore

London Stock Exchange sets up sustainable finance unit in Singapore

The London Stock Exchange has launched a dedicated sustainable finance innovation unit in Singapore as part of its new LSEG Labs network,

With locations in London and Singapore, LSEG Labs collaborates with customers and technology partners on the use of emerging technology, data science and design thinking to solve pressing problems faced by the capital market industry.

Backed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the sustainable finance unit will be staffed by a multi-disciplinary team with expertise in data science, data engineering, design thinking and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) knowledge.

Working with global financial institutions, corporates, universities and industry associations, the London stock market operator says the operation will aim to solve challenges such as accelerating investment into green infrastructure projects, measuring climate risks and making ESG disclosure quicker and easier.

“Technology will play an increasingly vital role in driving the global sustainability agenda," says Kwok Quek Sin, executive director, Green FinTech, FinTech & Innovation Group at MAS. "Greater collaboration will be key for the financial sector to explore innovative solutions that can address climate-related risks and mobilise capital towards greener and more sustainable activities. To this end, the setup of LSEG’s sustainable finance innovation unit in Singapore can help bring together the capabilities and stakeholders needed to support sustainability and transition efforts both regionally and globally."

Sustainable finance has been high on the agenda of Singapore's central bank. In June last year, the Monetary Authority launched a $1.75 million global fintech challenge in search of solutions that can help financial institutions grapple with the existential threats posed by Covid-19 and climate change.

And in October, MAS and nine international banks leant their weight to the establishment of a research institute dedicated to green finance research and talent development.

Related Companies

London Stock Exchange Monetary Authority of Singapore

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights[New Paper] Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Trending

Related News
2021: A year to unite sustainable finance standards and taxonomies
/sustainable

2021: A year to unite sustainable finance standards and taxonomies

Former stock exchange chief Rolet sees role for LSE in Spacs, crypto and green finance
/markets

Former stock exchange chief Rolet sees role for LSE in Spacs, crypto and green finance

Big banks give backing to Singapore Green Finance Centre

13 Oct 2020

MAS to host $1.25 million Covid-19 and green finance challenge

08 Jun 2020

LSE sustainable business head: ESG is the highest priority for large investors

06 Apr 2020

Trending

  1. Money.co.uk slams Klarna over BNPL versus credit card claims

  2. Celo launches $100m fund to support DeFi adoption

  3. Balance raises $25m for B2B digital checkout platform

  4. ANZ, Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered in the running for MAS digital currency prize

  5. Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre