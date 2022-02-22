Flux co-founder Veronique Barbosa laments "insane" lack of diversity in fintech leadership

Flux co-founder Veronique Barbosa is taking on the CEO role at the digital receipt startup, in a rare shattering of the glass ceiling in the male-dominated fintech industry.

Barbosa is taking over from co-founder Matty Cusden-Ross, who is adopting a presidential title as he focuses on his next venture in food tech.



Speaking of her new role, Barbosa says: "Less than 5.6% of fintech CEOs are women, globally. That's insane. I'm proud to nudge that statistic forward in the right direction and to have a strong team of diverse leaders around me within Flux helping to do the much needed rebalancing around these stats."



Founded by three former Revolut employees in 2016, Flux was accepted on Barclays London-based fintech accelerator programme, Rise, and graduated in 2017 after proving the product’s viability for both retailers and consumers. Barclays last year became the first bank to integrate Flux within its banking app.