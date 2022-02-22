Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Flux

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Flux co-founder Veronique Barbosa laments &quot;insane&quot; lack of diversity in fintech leadership

Flux co-founder Veronique Barbosa laments "insane" lack of diversity in fintech leadership

Flux co-founder Veronique Barbosa is taking on the CEO role at the digital receipt startup, in a rare shattering of the glass ceiling in the male-dominated fintech industry.

Barbosa is taking over from co-founder Matty Cusden-Ross, who is adopting a presidential title as he focuses on his next venture in food tech.

Speaking of her new role, Barbosa says: "Less than 5.6% of fintech CEOs are women, globally. That's insane. I'm proud to nudge that statistic forward in the right direction and to have a strong team of diverse leaders around me within Flux helping to do the much needed rebalancing around these stats."

Founded by three former Revolut employees in 2016, Flux was accepted on Barclays London-based fintech accelerator programme, Rise, and graduated in 2017 after proving the product’s viability for both retailers and consumers. Barclays last year became the first bank to integrate Flux within its banking app.

Related Companies

Flux

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2022 - From Innovation to Execution

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Related News
Barclays rolls out digital receipts
/payments

Barclays rolls out digital receipts

Barclays buys minority stake in digital receipts firm Flux
/startups

Barclays buys minority stake in digital receipts firm Flux

Flux signs first online marketplace deal with Just Eat

01 Jul 2019

Flux scores $7.5 million funding round

19 Dec 2018

Flux ready for take-off on Barclays Launchpad; scores trial with Costa Coffee

09 Jul 2018

Digital receipt startup Flux scores game-changing deal with Barclays

13 Nov 2017

Trending

  1. Stripe invests in payroll startup Check

  2. Paysafe appoints new executives from Barclays and Amazon

  3. JPMorgan opens metaverse lounge

  4. Warren Buffett dumps Visa and Mastercard stock, buys Nubank

  5. Amazon reaches global deal with Visa over card fees

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?