Paysafe appoints new executives from Barclays and Amazon

London-based Paysafe has increased the brench strength of its digital wallets division with the appointment of former Barclays' and Amazon leaders to its executive team.

The company, which has an annualised transactional volume of US $100 billion, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, has appointed Barclays' Rachel McShane as chief financial officer for its digital wallets division, and Megan Oxman from Amazon in a newly created role as SVP of new product development.

A ten-year veteran at Barclays, McShane was most recently acting as head of finance for the corporate bank and commercial finance director for transaction banking. Her background working across a variety of financial products and industry sectors, including four years at Barclaycard.

Meanwhile, Oxman, who joins Paysafe on March 1, has spent the last eight years on Amazon’s payments team, where she was responsible for launching and operating multiple new consumer payments products. Prior to Amazon she worked at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where she worked with organisations to improve accessibility and use of financial services across the globe.

At Paysafe, she will lead new product development for the digital wallet business, including various transformative initiatives such as the company’s embedded finance offering which it recently launched with crypto exchange, Binance.

Their appointments follow the arrival of Chirag Patel, who joined Paysafe as CEO of digital wallets in August following a three-and-a-half stint as Santander's head of payment.

Speaking of the new arrivals, Patel says: “I’m delighted to welcome Rachel and Megan to our digital wallets team. Their track records speak for themselves and I believe they both have the talent, experience and commercial acumen to make a huge contribution to our digital wallets business as we double-down on enhancing our offering to customers and being the true payments pioneer in the digital wallets and embedded finance space.”

