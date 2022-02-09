Trulioo acquires no-code ID verification startup HelloFlow

Trulioo has acquired HelloFlow, a a no-code KYC and client oboarding platform set up by two former executives from Saxo Bank and Nets.

Launched in July last year with $1.6 million in seed funding, Danish fintech HelloFlow integrates with ID authentication services in local markets, providing a plug and play platform for client onboarding that companies can use to set up processes quickly without the need for custom code.



“Establishing and securing trust online is a foundational step for all digital activity,” says Steve Munford, Trulioo president and CEO. “Our ability to verify both businesses and individuals globally combined with HelloFlow’s advanced orchestration delivers unmatched capabilities and helps us accelerate an end-to-end identity platform that meets the evolving needs of our customers.”



Trulioo, which hit a $1.75 billion valuation off a $394 million Series D funding round in July last year, plans to continue strengthening its global presence in 2022 by doubling the size of its team and continuing to expand its footprint around the world. HelloFlow’s current locations and operations will support the company’s European expansion.

