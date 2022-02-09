Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Trulioo HelloFlow

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Start ups Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Trulioo acquires no-code ID verification startup HelloFlow

Trulioo acquires no-code ID verification startup HelloFlow

Trulioo has acquired HelloFlow, a a no-code KYC and client oboarding platform set up by two former executives from Saxo Bank and Nets.

Launched in July last year with $1.6 million in seed funding, Danish fintech HelloFlow integrates with ID authentication services in local markets, providing a plug and play platform for client onboarding that companies can use to set up processes quickly without the need for custom code.

“Establishing and securing trust online is a foundational step for all digital activity,” says Steve Munford, Trulioo president and CEO. “Our ability to verify both businesses and individuals globally combined with HelloFlow’s advanced orchestration delivers unmatched capabilities and helps us accelerate an end-to-end identity platform that meets the evolving needs of our customers.”

Trulioo, which hit a $1.75 billion valuation off a $394 million Series D funding round in July last year, plans to continue strengthening its global presence in 2022 by doubling the size of its team and continuing to expand its footprint around the world. HelloFlow’s current locations and operations will support the company’s European expansion.

Related Companies

Trulioo HelloFlow

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Start ups Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] APP scams: Who is truly responsible?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Client onboarding experts raise $1.6 million to launch fintech HelloFlow
/identity

Client onboarding experts raise $1.6 million to launch fintech HelloFlow

ID verification outfit Trulioo hits $1.75bn valuation
/security

ID verification outfit Trulioo hits $1.75bn valuation

Goldman, Citi and Santander invest in ID verification outfit Trulioo

17 Sep 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

  2. Accenture-led consortium to build new UAE instant payments platform

  3. Monzo offers staff three months’ paid leave

  4. Fiserv to buy Finxact

  5. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?