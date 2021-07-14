Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Client onboarding experts raise $1.6 million to launch fintech HelloFlow

Client onboarding experts raise $1.6 million to launch fintech HelloFlow

Two former executives from Saxo Bank and Nets have raised $1.6 million in seed funding for the roll out of a no-code KYC and client oboarding platform.

The Danish fintech, HelloFlow, integrates with ID authentication services in local markets, providing a plug and play platform for client onboarding that companies can use to set up processes quickly without the need for custom code.

In his previous job at Saxo Bank, HelloFlow’s founder and CEO Mikkel Skarnager was charged with building a bespoke onboarding and customer identity verification (KYC) setup for the Danish bank

“After having spent two years building a setup for Saxo Bank it became obvious that doing the same thing all over again at other institutions simply wouldn’t make sense," he says. "I wanted a completely new way of thinking about such setups, hence hope to do for financial institutions no less than what Webflow does for web design, but with a focus on KYC and AML compliance."

Previous to his career at Saxo Bank, Skarnager helped develop the ID authentication service NemID for Nets Group, alongside fellow co-founder and CTO at HelloFlow Ciprian Florescu.

The funding round, which will be used to extend the functionality of the platform and the service to cover legal and accounting industries, was led by Danish VC PreSeed Ventures, and UK-based, Seedcamp.

