Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

EBANX

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ebanx appoints Google&#39;s Bellizia president, global payments

Ebanx appoints Google's Bellizia president, global payments

Latin American cross-border commerce platform Ebanx has appointed former Google and Microsoft executive Paula Bellizia president of global payments.

As the Brazilian unicorn’s new partner and president of global payments, she will lead global teams for sales, marketing, operations and expansion, currently located across the Americas, Asia and Europe.

Bellizia joins Ebanx from Google, where she was VP for marketing, Latin America. During a three-decade career, she has also held high-level positions at Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

Founded in 2012, Ebanx processes cross-border transactions, helping tens of millions of people from countries including Brazil, Argentina and Chile gain access to international ecommerce sites such as Amazon and Alibaba.

In the last year, it has secured more than $400 million in funding, opened a Mexican office and acquired Brazilian fintechs Remessa Online and Juno.

Says Bellizia: "Ebanx has a consistent trajectory, launching products and services that open many doors: from the business to consumer market, from consumers to the best brands, and from a digital economy that creates more access and fosters ecosystems. I am thrilled with the challenge of continuing and accelerating this work alongside all the talents at Ebanx."

João Del Valle, CEO, Ebanx, adds: "We are so pleased by the arrival of Paula, who will help us level-up at a significant moment in the history of Ebanx, the payments industry at-large, and the global digital market.

"She will further accelerate our growth and the reach of our customers, bringing with her exceptional career experience and expertise, as well as an unparalleled affinity with topics that are so important to us, such as technology, diversity and access."

Related Companies

EBANX

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Real-Time Payments: What’s next after connecting to ISO 20022?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Trending

Related News
Ebanx acquires Brazillian remittance player Remessa Online
/payments

Ebanx acquires Brazillian remittance player Remessa Online

Advent invests $430m in Brazil's Ebanx
/payments

Advent invests $430m in Brazil's Ebanx

Brazilian cross-border payment processing firm Ebanx raises $30m

01 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

  2. Worldline to hire 5000 new staff

  3. Accenture-led consortium to build new UAE instant payments platform

  4. Monzo offers staff three months’ paid leave

  5. Revolut moves into insurtech with pet product

Research
See all reports »
Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?