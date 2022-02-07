Ebanx appoints Google's Bellizia president, global payments

Latin American cross-border commerce platform Ebanx has appointed former Google and Microsoft executive Paula Bellizia president of global payments.

As the Brazilian unicorn’s new partner and president of global payments, she will lead global teams for sales, marketing, operations and expansion, currently located across the Americas, Asia and Europe.



Bellizia joins Ebanx from Google, where she was VP for marketing, Latin America. During a three-decade career, she has also held high-level positions at Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.



Founded in 2012, Ebanx processes cross-border transactions, helping tens of millions of people from countries including Brazil, Argentina and Chile gain access to international ecommerce sites such as Amazon and Alibaba.



In the last year, it has secured more than $400 million in funding, opened a Mexican office and acquired Brazilian fintechs Remessa Online and Juno.



Says Bellizia: "Ebanx has a consistent trajectory, launching products and services that open many doors: from the business to consumer market, from consumers to the best brands, and from a digital economy that creates more access and fosters ecosystems. I am thrilled with the challenge of continuing and accelerating this work alongside all the talents at Ebanx."



João Del Valle, CEO, Ebanx, adds: "We are so pleased by the arrival of Paula, who will help us level-up at a significant moment in the history of Ebanx, the payments industry at-large, and the global digital market.



"She will further accelerate our growth and the reach of our customers, bringing with her exceptional career experience and expertise, as well as an unparalleled affinity with topics that are so important to us, such as technology, diversity and access."