Advent invests $430m in Brazil's Ebanx

Brazilian cross-border commerce platform Ebanx has secured a $400 million investment from Advent International, with an additional commitment of $30 million to the firm's planned IPO in the US.

Founded in 2012, Ebanx processes cross-border transactions, helping tens of millions of people from countries including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Chile gain access to international ecommerce sites such as Amazon and Alibaba.



The new funding will be used to fuel the firm's expansion across Latin America, where last year it processed over $3.5 billion in volume and 150 million transactions.



We are excited to have Advent join us on our journey and help us accelerate our growth,” says João Del Valle, CEO, Ebanx.