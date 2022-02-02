Oratio Project tackles UK homelessness with NFC card programme

Fintech investment company Pell Capital has launched a project that will offer homeless people in the UK access to contactless cards to raise donations and spend vouchers at accredited vendors.

With more than 11,000 people sleeping on the streets of London every year, the Oratio Project is committing to handing out 10,000 cards, beginning with a pilot launching in the second quarter.



The cards can be used to raise donations and also to spend vouchers at accredited Oratio vendors.



In addition, people will be offered digital PO box temporary addresses in shelters to help them apply for ID, bank accounts and, potentially, jobs.