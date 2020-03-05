Glasgow installs contactless giving points to help street beggars

Glasgow has become the latest city to install contactless donation points where people can give electronically to help homeless people and street beggars.

Former Old Firm football players including Mark Hateley and Tosh McKinlay helped to unveil one of three new Street Change Glasgow donation points.



As cash becomes less common, city authorities, charities and companies, including banks, are increasingly turning to contactless technology to help the homeless.



The Street Change initiative is being backed by Glasgow's council, third sector organisations, businesses and the city's Health & Social Care Partnership.



Money raised through the points will be managed and distributed by the Simon Community Scotland charity. Recipients will receive funds for things such as job interview travel and clothing expenses and training access.



The council's IT provider, CGI, has paid for the new donation points which accept money via contactless bank cards.



Councillor Allan Casey says: "Street Change Glasgow will offer the public a new way to help, which aims to deliver long term change for individuals - giving them personalised practical support to improve their lives by pursuing positive paths."