Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Channels

Payments Cards Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Glasgow installs contactless giving points to help street beggars

Glasgow installs contactless giving points to help street beggars

Glasgow has become the latest city to install contactless donation points where people can give electronically to help homeless people and street beggars.

Former Old Firm football players including Mark Hateley and Tosh McKinlay helped to unveil one of three new Street Change Glasgow donation points.

As cash becomes less common, city authorities, charities and companies, including banks, are increasingly turning to contactless technology to help the homeless.

The Street Change initiative is being backed by Glasgow's council, third sector organisations, businesses and the city's Health & Social Care Partnership.

Money raised through the points will be managed and distributed by the Simon Community Scotland charity. Recipients will receive funds for things such as job interview travel and clothing expenses and training access.

The council's IT provider, CGI, has paid for the new donation points which accept money via contactless bank cards.

Councillor Allan Casey says: "Street Change Glasgow will offer the public a new way to help, which aims to deliver long term change for individuals - giving them personalised practical support to improve their lives by pursuing positive paths."

Channels

Payments Cards Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - W[On-Demand Webinar] Banking Payment Fraud: Best Practices and Solutions to Fight Financial Crime - Watch now!

Trending Stories

Related News
Nationwide trials contactless posters for charity donations
/cards

Nationwide trials contactless posters for charity donations

HSBC offers homeless people bank accounts
/financial inclusion

HSBC offers homeless people bank accounts

Big Issue vendors join contactless revolution

09 Sep 2019

City of London installs contactless donation points to help rough sleepers

16 Aug 2019

London installs network of contactless donation points to help the homeless

05 Dec 2018

Cambridge rolls out contactless giving points for homeless charity

19 Jul 2018

Bristol gets contactless donation points to help the homeless

31 May 2017

Trending

  1. Revolut to apply for UK banking licence

  2. Lloyds Banking Group signs five-year Google Cloud deal

  3. Metro Bank engages with Ezbob for small business lending platfrom

  4. Saudi Payments to introduce national QR code scheme

  5. ING economist: The US has most to lose in war of digital currencies

Research
See all papers »
The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies

Payments, 2020 and Beyond: How Today's Trends Drive Tomorrow's Strategies