PayPal rolls out Pay in 30 across Germany

PayPal is launching an extension to its buy now, pay later service in Germany, enabling users to pay in full for online transactions up to €1000 30 days after completion.

Users who select the service will find the full amiount debited from their account when the 30 day term is up, foregoing the need to set an alert to remind them of the due date.



To use the option, users simply select “Payment with PayPal” while checking out and then select “Payment after 30 days” to complete the transaction.



"With the introduction of Payment after 30 days, we want to provide our customers with another simple, flexible and secure solution for online shopping. We see ourselves as a partner to our customers and support responsible purchasing behavior,” says Jörg Kablitz, managing director of PayPal Germany, Austria and Switzerland. “For us, this includes offering customers transparency and an overview of outstanding payments, as well as carrying out credit checks for all Pay Later transactions and waiving late fees worldwide.”



A similar Pay in 30 offering is already available in Germany via a physical Klarna card that can be used for offline purchases.