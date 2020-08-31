Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal introduces interest-free buy-now-pay-later product

PayPal introduces interest-free buy-now-pay-later product

PayPal has launched Pay in 4, a short-term interest-free buy-now-pay-later instalment offering for merchants in the US.

As online purchases increase and consumers look for more ways to save due to Covid-19, buy-now-pay-later has accelerated in popularity.

PayPal says Pay in 4 can help merchants drive conversion, revenue and customer loyalty without taking on additional risk or paying any additional fees.

Merchants get paid upfront while customers pay for purchases between $30 and $600 in four instalments over a six-week period with no fees or interest.

Doug Bland, SVP, global credit, PayPal, says: "With Pay in 4, we're building on our history as the originator in the buy now, pay later space, coupled with PayPal's trust and ubiquity, to enable a responsible and flexible way for consumers to shop while providing merchants with a tool that helps drive sales, loyalty and customer choice."

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Covid-19

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH, [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHT[INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Trending

Related News
CVS to introduce PayPal and Venmo QR code payments
/payments

CVS to introduce PayPal and Venmo QR code payments

Affirm scores major buy now, pay later deal with Shopify
/payments

Affirm scores major buy now, pay later deal with Shopify

PayPal confirms crypto interest

16 Jul

Visa pilots instalment payments

14 Jul

Sweden bids to steer customers away from installment payments amid fears over mounting debt

02 Jul

PayPal invests in salary drawdown app Even

22 Jun

PayPal commits $550m to black and minority businesses and communities

11 Jun

Trending

  1. Decades old software led to Citi&#39;s $1 billion transfer headache

  2. Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

  3. Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

  4. ECB cautions against the power of Big Tech in financial services and cloud provision

  5. Bank-issued stablecoin used for e-commerce payment

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks