Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Pagaya

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Cards Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa partners with Pagaya to to help issuers expand access to credit

Visa partners with Pagaya to to help issuers expand access to credit

Visa has formed a strategic relationship with AI fintech Pagaya to enable its merchant and issuing bank partners to expand access to credit.

Pagaya’s AI technology and infrastructure enable banks, originators, and merchants to offer access to financial products through a seamless and white-labeled customer experience.

The firm says its technology will help Visa's partners expand the credit available to their customers, leading to greater customer acquisition, purchasing power, and brand loyalty.

"Through our partnership with Pagaya, we’re providing our issuing bank clients and co-brand partners with next-generation technology to expand their customer base, boost conversion rates, increase purchasing power, and thus grow their revenue,” says Jack Funda, SVP, global head of merchant sales partnerships, Visa.

Related Companies

Visa Pagaya

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Cards Credit referencing and support
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Trending

Related News
Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion
/startups

Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion

Pagaya raises $102m for asset management AI
/wholesale

Pagaya raises $102m for asset management AI

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Games Android | NFT Mobile Games - 2022

  2. Mastercard launches virtual card for instant B2B payments

  3. Google seeks banking reset; hires PayPal exec Arnold

  4. BBVA creates global software development unit

  5. Mastercard and Coinbase partner to let people buy NFTs with cards

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022