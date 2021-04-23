Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion

Having registered revenues reflecting $300 million annually for the first three months of 2021, Israel-based startup Pagaya is allegedly planning to enter Wall Street at $8 billion, as well as execute a traditional IPO.

Israeli daily business newspaper Calcalist reported yesterday that Pagaya plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), despite recent regulatory changes adding increasing complexity and delays for companies eyeing the public markets.

While the fintech company’s board is yet to make a final decision on the IPO, talks led by JP Morgan are said to be ongoing in the US.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Gal Krubiner, CTO Avital Pardo and CRO Yahav Yulzari, Pagaya delivers credit evaluations via machine learning and big data analytics tools. The platform focuses on fixed income and alternative credit, and boasts a total consumer credit ABS issuance of over $1 billion.

In 2019, Pagaya's revenue hit the $100 million mark and in 2020, after raising $102 million, the fintech’s total funding reached $215 million.

Today, Pagaya employs 350 people, across Israel and the US.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty around the rules relating to SPACs, Pagaya will catapult itself into the public market with a strategic merger, while it still can – as are a number of other Israeli companies, such as eToro, ironSource, StoreDot and Cellebrite.

