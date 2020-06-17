Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pagaya

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pagaya raises $102m for asset management AI

Pagaya raises $102m for asset management AI

Pagaya, a startup bringing AI to the asset management industry, has raised $102 million in a Series D funding round led by an unnamed "prominent financial institution".

Aflac Global Ventures, Poalim Capital Markets, Viola, Oak HC/FT, former American Express CEO Harvey Golub, Clal Insurance, GF Investments, and Siam Commercial Bank joined the round for US-Israeli Pagaya.

In the four years since launching, Pagaya has grown to manage over $1.6 billion of assets for banks, insurance companies, pensions funds, asset managers, and sovereign wealth funds entirely with its sophisticated AI.

The new funding will be used to hire more data scientists and to pursue new asset classes, such as real estate and other fixed-income assets like auto loans, mortgages, and corporate credit.

"The world is changing quickly and investors need a performance edge — more and more are turning to Pagaya," says Gal Krubiner, Pagaya CEO. "We continue to unlock unprecedented value with our AI even during extreme market stress."

Related Companies

Pagaya

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud, [Webinar] Driving Payments Moderniza[Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Trending Stories

Related News
Pagaya uses AI to issue $100m in asset-backed securities

Pagaya uses AI to issue $100m in asset-backed securities

Trending

  1. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  2. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  3. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

  4. Starling to provide in-app integration to Slack, energy switching and health insurance

  5. WhatsApp launches payments service in Brazil

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020