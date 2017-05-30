Barclaycard trials personal 'pocket checkout' in staff canteens

Staffers in Barclaycard's works canteen are trying out a new mobile app to scan and pay for their shopping using their smartphone, without the need to visit a physical checkout.

Barclaycard bills the Grab+Go app as a ‘pocket checkout’, allowing users to scan the items they want to buy as they pick them and then complete their purchase with a single click and walk out of a store.



Users download the Grab+Go app, create an account and pre-load their payment details, and then use their smartphone camera to scan the barcode on items as they go. When finished, they click ‘I’m done’ and head straight for the exit.



Usman Sheikh, director of design & experimentation at Barclaycard, says: “One of the key customer frustrations with shopping is the time spent queuing to pay for items they want to buy - especially when they are in a hurry.



“An important part of this trial will be getting feedback from colleagues, as well as the operators in the staff restaurants, to further develop the product and proposal. Once the final version is complete, it will be available to our clients to help revolutionise payments in their own businesses.”