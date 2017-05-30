 
Login | Sign up |Help
30 May 2017
register for the webinar
» View all news Next story »

Barclaycard trials personal 'pocket checkout' in staff canteens

5 hours ago  |  1941 views  |  1 Barclays contactless cash

Staffers in Barclaycard's works canteen are trying out a new mobile app to scan and pay for their shopping using their smartphone, without the need to visit a physical checkout.

Barclaycard bills the Grab+Go app as a ‘pocket checkout’, allowing users to scan the items they want to buy as they pick them and then complete their purchase with a single click and walk out of a store.

Users download the Grab+Go app, create an account and pre-load their payment details, and then use their smartphone camera to scan the barcode on items as they go. When finished, they click ‘I’m done’ and head straight for the exit.

Usman Sheikh, director of design & experimentation at Barclaycard, says: “One of the key customer frustrations with shopping is the time spent queuing to pay for items they want to buy - especially when they are in a hurry.

“An important part of this trial will be getting feedback from colleagues, as well as the operators in the staff restaurants, to further develop the product and proposal. Once the final version is complete, it will be available to our clients to help revolutionise payments in their own businesses.”
ChannelsCARDSPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (1)

Jean Kaady
Jean Kaady - MySmartContact.com - Beirut | 30 May, 2017, 12:28

Revolutionise?! Come on Usman, have a look around you; Revolutions did not work. Evolution in some cases is!

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Barclays tightens e-mail security following executive lapse

Barclays tightens e-mail security following executive lapse

22 May 2017  |  5753 views  |  0 comments | 2 tweets | 6 linkedin
Barclays opens Europe's largest fintech site

Barclays opens Europe's largest fintech site

02 May 2017  |  14325 views  |  0 comments | 36 tweets | 33 linkedin
Barclays Bank goes in search of the next Paypal at African accelerator

Barclays Bank goes in search of the next Paypal at African accelerator

21 April 2017  |  5523 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Barclays develops Childline app for NSPCC

Barclays develops Childline app for NSPCC

17 March 2017  |  4740 views  |  0 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
Barclaycard strikes new wearable deals for contactless jewellery and watches

Barclaycard strikes new wearable deals for contactless jewellery and watches

24 February 2017  |  10140 views  |  0 comments | 18 tweets | 16 linkedin
Charities give thumbs up to contactless donations

Charities give thumbs up to contactless donations

30 January 2017  |  4323 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 10 linkedin
Barclays launches contactless cash

Barclays launches contactless cash

21 November 2016  |  10183 views  |  3 comments | 23 tweets | 34 linkedin
Barclaycard brings contactless payments to personalised phone cases

Barclaycard brings contactless payments to personalised phone cases

15 September 2016  |  9337 views  |  2 comments | 19 tweets | 15 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Barclays Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit www.capgemini.com/worldreportsvisit www.events.sap.comDownload the paper now

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
BBVA launches Open API marketplaceBBVA launches Open API marketplace
15612 views comments | 54 tweets | 83 linkedin
Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?Did someone cancel the fintech revolution?
13521 views comments | 59 tweets | 39 linkedin
Bank of America preps data sharing serviceBank of America preps data sharing service
8716 views comments | 22 tweets | 19 linkedin
Digital payments to drive social justiceDigital payments to drive social justice
8405 views comments | 25 tweets | 12 linkedin
Bank of Canada says DLT not ready for interbank payment systemBank of Canada says DLT not ready for inte...
8164 views comments | 26 tweets | 25 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter