News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Amazon opens cashierless store in London

Amazon opens cashierless store in London

Amazon has opened a cashierless store in London that lets customers "just walk out" once they have collected their shopping, with payment automatically taken from their account.

Already live in several Amazon Go stores in the US, the "just walk out" technology taps sensors, cameras and AI to track what items customers take from the shelves and then automatically charges through an app.

Shoppers identify themselves when they walk in by scanning a barcode within the Amazon app and then walk out when they have collected their goods.

According to the BBC, the technology has recently been improved to be able to tell between different bouquets of flowers, magazines and greetings cards.

In response to privacy concerns, Amazon says it will only associate information collected in the store with a customer's Amazon account for up to 30 days.

