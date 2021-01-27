Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Zopa launches in-app energy switching and price comparison service

Zopa launches in-app energy switching and price comparison service

UK digital bank Zopa is offering customers an in-app energy switching and comparison service.

The upstart bank is using technology from Decision Tech, part of the Moneysupermarket group, to pull up prices from different energy companies according to the user's postcode data.

Customers choose which provider they would like to switch to within the Zopa app, and the whole journey takes as little as three minutes.

According to MoneySuperMarket data, switching to a different provider could help people save £286 annually on their energy bills.

Clare Gambardella, chief customer officer at Zopa comments: “People are generally reluctant to switch energy providers, but it is one of the easiest ways to cut down on monthly outgoings. We wanted to make it as simple as possible for people to identify how much money they could save on gas and electricity so that they can feel good about their money as they head into 2021.”

The service is available to anyone who downloads the Zopa app, regardless of who they bank with. It sits alongside other useful tools such free credit scoring and loan decisioning.

