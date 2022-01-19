Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Spendesk

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Spendesk becomes latest fintech unicorn

Spendesk becomes latest fintech unicorn

French spend management platform Spendesk has raised €100 million in Series C funding from Tiger Global, with participation from all existing backers, including General Atlantic, Eight Roads Ventures, Index Ventures and eFounders.

The new equity injection is a top-up to the firm's July €100 million raise and gives the company coveted unicorn status with a valuation of $1.14 billion.

Spendesk provides finance teams at midmarket companies with an SaaS spend management system for full visibility and control on all company spending — with every purchase trackable to a person, a project, and a budget.

The platform combines payments, processes and data, with virtual and physical cards for employees, expense reimbursements, invoice management, automated spend approvals, and budgets.

Having seen revenues double, its customer base reach 3500, and its headcount hit 300 over the last year, the firm will use the new funding to continue hiring and develop its products.

Related Companies

Spendesk

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Anubis Horribilis - Fending off large-scale automated mobile banking malware

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks[Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Trending

Related News
Virgin Money taps Expend for business banking
/payments

Virgin Money taps Expend for business banking

Payhawk to go global on $112 million funding round
/startups

Payhawk to go global on $112 million funding round

Validus buys KlearCard platform to bolster upcoming SME neobank

28 Oct 2021

Jeeves raises $57m for expense management platform

02 Sep 2021

Spendesk bags €100m

22 Jul 2021

Soldo closes $180 million Series C

21 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase to spend $12bn on tech this year

  2. US banks form stablecoin consortium

  3. Amazon suspends ban on Visa payments

  4. Curve promises Amazon Visa ban hack

  5. Lords Committee pours cold water on UK CBDC

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

Will banks use digital security as a post-pandemic differentiator?

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022