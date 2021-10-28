Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Validus buys KlearCard platform to bolster upcoming SME neobank

Singapore-based SME financing player Validus has acquired KlearCard’s business payments and expense management technology platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Validus says the KlearCard platform, an established player with a proven product-market fit in the region, will accelerate its build-out of Southeast Asia’s first credit-led SME focused neobank.

KlearCard's platform enables businesses to issue virtual corporate cards instantly with built-in spend control features. This, says the firm, creates time and cost-saving benefits and addresses a pain point of many SME owners, who lack a single place to get an overview of their business.

Nikhilesh Goel, CEO, Validus, says: "With the acquisition of KlearCard, we are well-positioned to strengthen our support for SMEs with one-stop financial management solutions that make it easier for them to grow and manage their business digitally."

