Virgin Money taps Expend for business banking

Virgin Money has formed a new fintech partnership with Expend, adding an expense management service to its new business banking proposition.

London-based Expend has designed its service to be a one-stop shop for SMEs and employees to submit and manage their expenses.



Graeme Sands, interim head of business banking at Virgin Money, said: “Expend offers a service that we know will provide real value to our customers. Not only will it solve a core business pain point, but it will also enrich the data they have, giving an accurate view of their expenditure."



Virgin Money is cultivating fintech partnerships as it transforms its business banking proposition into a digital-first service.



“Working with our fintech partners is playing a vital role in transforming our business bank," says Sands. "We have a new market-leading current account for SMEs, M Account for Business, and there is a lot more to come in 2022. We’re really proud of the work we’re doing with our fintech partners, helping us to help our customers run their businesses in the best way.”