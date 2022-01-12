Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Figure Technologies Sterling National Bank JAM FINTOP New York Community Bank FirstBank Synovus Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US banks form stablecoin consortium

US banks form stablecoin consortium

Four US banks have come together to launch a bank-minted alternative to non-bank-issued stablecoins.

The USDF Consortium, organised by JAM Fintop and the Provenance Blockchain Foundation with support from Figure Technologies, comprises founding bank members New York Community Bank (NYCB), NBH Bank, FirstBank, Sterling National Bank, and Synovus Bank.

Under the plans, USDF will be minted exclusively by US banks and will be redeemable on a 1:1 basis for cash from a consortium member bank. Available on the public Provenance blockchain, USDF will facilitate peer-to-peer and business-to-business money transfers. Banks and their customers will also be able to use USDF for a wide range of applications, including capital call financing as well as invoice and supply chain finance.

"USDF opens up endless possibilities for the expanding world of DeFi transactions," says Figure CEO Mike Cagney. "The ease and immediacy of using USDF for on-chain transactions was demonstrated this fall when NYCB minted USDF used to settle securities trades executed on Figure's alternative trading systems. We are tremendously excited that NYCB expects to be minting USDF on demand and on a regular basis in the coming weeks."

The founding bank members and Figure have a representative on the board of directors of the Consortium, which will manage the governance, activities, and membership of the business.

Valerie Kramer, NBH Bank's chief digital officer says the Consortium expects to significantly grow its membership of FDIC-insured banks through 2022 and beyond.

"The USDF Consortium will allow banks of all sizes, and importantly, community banks, to provide the digital banking solutions that more and more of our clients expect," she says. "This aligns with our focus on building out a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem to provide greater access to credit, FDIC-insured depository and treasury management solutions, and integrated financial information, all while lowering transaction costs for small and medium-sized businesses."

Related Companies

Figure Technologies Sterling National Bank JAM FINTOP New York Community Bank FirstBank Synovus Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

DeFi
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] From Culture to Business to Innovation: Leveraging Cloud to reprogram Banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022[Webinar] SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: How to remain compliant in 2022

Trending

Related News
PayPal explores creating own stablecoin
/crypto

PayPal explores creating own stablecoin

Meta extends Novi payments trial to WhatsApp
/crypto

Meta extends Novi payments trial to WhatsApp

Standard Bank and Shinhan Bank to test cross-border stablecoins

30 Nov 2021

Palau to issue Government-backed stablecoin with Ripple support

25 Nov 2021

US Treasury calls for urgent legislation on stablecoins

02 Nov 2021

CFTC hits Tether and Bitfinex with fines totalling $42.5m

18 Oct 2021

R3 acquires stablecoin issuance platform Invo

12 Oct 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut launches as a bank in 10 Western European countries

  2. Citi to sack unvaccinated staff at the end of the month

  3. Wise shares tank on Citi analyst note

  4. Starling pulls Facebook advertising; preps SaaS offering

  5. UK parliament launches crypto group

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments