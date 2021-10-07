Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Moneygram International Circle Stellar

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MoneyGram and Stellar team on instant crypto-to-cash transfers

MoneyGram and Stellar team on instant crypto-to-cash transfers

Having tipped its nose at Ripple, MoneyGram has formed a partnership with rival blockchain network Stellar to support instant money transfers using the USDC stablecoin.

The agreement will provide digital wallets connected to the Stellar network with access to MoneyGram's retail network, enabling cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-instant backend settlement capabilities.

"At MoneyGram, one of our top strategic priorities is to pioneer cross-border payment innovation and blockchain-enabled settlement," says Alex Holmes, MoneyGram chairman and CEO. "As crypto and digital currencies rise in prominence, we're especially optimistic about the potential of stablecoins as a method to streamline cross-border payments. Given our expertise in global payments, blockchain, and compliance, we are extremely well-positioned to continue to be the leader in building bridges to connect digital currencies with local fiat currencies."

United Texas Bank will serve as a settlement bank between Circle and MoneyGram.

Scott Beck, director of United Texas Bank, states: "We are pleased to play an integral part in completing the settlement process by working on this first of a kind direct USDC to USD settlement within a bank regulatory framework."

The partnership is scheduled to go live in select markets in 2021, with further international rollout planned in 2022.

The deal with Stellar comes after MoneyGram terminated an earlier partnership with Ripple over a regulatory dust up with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Related Companies

Moneygram International Circle Stellar

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Managed Services: Helping Banks refocus on Innovation and Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance - Friend or Foe for the Financial Services Sector?[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance - Friend or Foe for the Financial Services Sector?

Trending

Related News
MoneyGram locations to let customers buy and sell bitcoin with cash
/crypto

MoneyGram locations to let customers buy and sell bitcoin with cash

Ripple and MoneyGram wind down partnership
/crypto

Ripple and MoneyGram wind down partnership

MoneyGram suspends Ripple pact over SEC suit

22 Feb

Western Union bids to buy MoneyGram - Bloomberg

02 Jun 2020

Ripple buys stake in MoneyGram

19 Jun 2019

MoneyGram pays $125 million to settle global fraud allegations

09 Nov 2018

Trending

  1. Over 100,000 banking jobs to disappear in next five years - Wells Fargo

  2. Chase taps 10x for UK digital bank

  3. Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

  4. Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

  5. Former Monzo staffers snag $4.7 million for incident response startup

Research
See all reports »
Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Addressing tech skills shortages in financial services

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity

Competitive Advantage through Cloud Connectivity