Seba Bank eyes global expansion on €100 million funding round

Swiss digital asset bank Seba has raised €100 million to fuel expansion in Apac and the Middle East and to drive institutional business.

The round was co-led by a consortium of specialised blockchain and fintech investors, comprised of Altive, Ordway Selections, and Summer Capital, as well as DeFi Technologies. Alameda Research, a global cryptocurrency quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider, as well as core partner of FTX, also participated in the round. Existing investors, including Julius Baer, increased their positions.



Finma-approved Seba Bank is currently supporting over 25 markets globally, having strengthened its presence in Apac earlier this year by appointing a regional CEO to cover its operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The Swiss bank has also opened an office in Abu Dhabi to target investors in the Middle east.



Guido Buehler, CEO at SEBA Bank, says: “ With the support of such a strong group of investors, offering depth and breadth across the domains of finance, fintech, and blockchain, Seba Bank is privileged to access a wide range of new skills and capabilities to fast-forward our growth plans. This funding will allow us to further develop our digital asset banking platform and strengthen our presence in markets across the globe by attracting new talent.”