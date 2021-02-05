Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Swiss bank Seba issues Series B equity as security tokens

Swiss bank Seba issues Series B equity as security tokens

Swiss digital asset bank Seba is set to issue its Series B equity to shareholders as security tokens on a blockchain.

The move comes after Switzerland adopted a new distributed ledger technology law that recognises tokenised securities as an asset class that can have their legal ownership rights transferred via a blockchain.

Finma-licenced Seba Bank had already indicated that it would tokenise its shares of the Series B fundraising when the law came into force. The equity tokens are fully secured by the DLT Law, and shall be issued and held within Seba's banking-grade digital custody in a Finma-regulated environment.

The tokens are based on ERC20 Ethereum protocol and are "engineered to allow seamless connectivity for trading and liquidity on future internationally recognised digital liquidity venues," says the bank.

Hans Kuhn, board member, Seba, says: “With the DLT law coming into force today, Switzerland reaffirms itself as one of the most progressive and innovative legal and regulatory jurisdictions around the world that now fully supports the issuance of digital securities on a native blockchain basis."

