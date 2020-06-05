Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Julius Baer Seba Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Retail banking Developer Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Blockchain Human resources Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss crypto firm launches university courses

Swiss crypto firm launches university courses

Swiss crypto bank Seba has sought to address the potential skills gap in emerging technology by launching a blockchain-themed university education course.

Financial institutions have found that they are now competing with big tech firms for the next generation of technology talent so are increasingly looking to forge ties with academic bodies.

"The need for training in the areas of digital assets and crypto currencies is constantly increasing and with SEBAversity we are providing a dedicated platform for private individuals and companies with the aim of gaining knowledge in these areas," said Guido Bühler, CEO of Seba Bank.

Seba, which was granted its banking licence in November 2019, has recruited three universities to run its programme - the University of Zurich, the Lucerne University of Applied Science and Arts and the Frankfurt School Blockchain Centre.

Lessons are currently carried out via online webinars but, Covid-19 permitting, there are plans to introduce 'walk-in' lessons at Seba's headquarters in Zug. 

The programme is aimed at both private individuals and companies and caters for both beginners and digital natives, stated Seba. 

"The cooperation with SEBAversity enables us to connect the know-how of a crypto-bank with the academic world," said Professor Tim Weingärtner, Professor of Computer Science at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

"The need for training in the area of blockchain is enormous. SEBAversity, initiated by the first crypto-bank with a FINMA license, makes an important contribution here," added Thomas Puschmann, director of the Swiss FinTech Innovation Lab.

The first institution to take up the educational offer was Swiss private bank Julius Baer. "With this new program, we have the great opportunity to gain insights into the world of digital assets in a tangible way," said David Schlumpf, global head, Learning and Leadership Development.

 

Related Companies

Julius Baer Seba Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

People Retail banking Developer Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Blockchain Human resources Innovation
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020, [New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020[New Report] The Future of Blockchain 2020

Trending Stories

Related News
Standard Chartered pumps HK$60 million into Hong Kong Uni Fintech Academy
/retail

Standard Chartered pumps HK$60 million into Hong Kong Uni Fintech Academy

Julius Baer launches digital assets service
/crypto

Julius Baer launches digital assets service

RBC backs university programme on ethics in AI and data analytics

22 Nov 2019

UWE Bristol launches fintech masters course

30 May 2019

ING takes academic approach to AI

28 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  2. UK government embraces Payment Initiation with TrueLayer appointment

  3. Federal Reserve kicks Fedwire’s ISO 20022 can down the road

  4. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

  5. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA