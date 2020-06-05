Swiss crypto firm launches university courses

Swiss crypto bank Seba has sought to address the potential skills gap in emerging technology by launching a blockchain-themed university education course.

Financial institutions have found that they are now competing with big tech firms for the next generation of technology talent so are increasingly looking to forge ties with academic bodies.

"The need for training in the areas of digital assets and crypto currencies is constantly increasing and with SEBAversity we are providing a dedicated platform for private individuals and companies with the aim of gaining knowledge in these areas," said Guido Bühler, CEO of Seba Bank.

Seba, which was granted its banking licence in November 2019, has recruited three universities to run its programme - the University of Zurich, the Lucerne University of Applied Science and Arts and the Frankfurt School Blockchain Centre.

Lessons are currently carried out via online webinars but, Covid-19 permitting, there are plans to introduce 'walk-in' lessons at Seba's headquarters in Zug.

The programme is aimed at both private individuals and companies and caters for both beginners and digital natives, stated Seba.

"The cooperation with SEBAversity enables us to connect the know-how of a crypto-bank with the academic world," said Professor Tim Weingärtner, Professor of Computer Science at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

"The need for training in the area of blockchain is enormous. SEBAversity, initiated by the first crypto-bank with a FINMA license, makes an important contribution here," added Thomas Puschmann, director of the Swiss FinTech Innovation Lab.

The first institution to take up the educational offer was Swiss private bank Julius Baer. "With this new program, we have the great opportunity to gain insights into the world of digital assets in a tangible way," said David Schlumpf, global head, Learning and Leadership Development.