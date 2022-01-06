Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK fintech sector bounces back from the pandemic

UK fintech sector bounces back from the pandemic

The UK has registered a record year in annual fintech investment in 2021, exceeding $11.6bn – representing a huge 217% increase from 2020.

The funds in the UK were spread across 713 deals, which marks 11% of all global deals (6,495), leaving the country in second place behind the US, but streets ahead of its European rivals.

The UK regions also experienced rapid growth, with investment outside London and the South East in 2021 reaching $696m compared to $206m in 2020 - a 237% increase.

The majority of funds backing UK companies went into early ($2.7bn) or late stage ($7.0bn) rounds, with a smaller share of funding at the growth stage level ($1.6bn). However, by number of deals, the Seed stage (<$1m) saw a decrease in funding.

Following a challenging year in 2020 impacted by the pandemic, which saw the investment numbers for the UK stagnate for the first time in years, the 2021 figures represent a substantial annual jump and a validation of the sector’s strategic potential as it emerges from the pandemic, says Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance.

Pointing to research that show that fintech products are now being used by 8 in 10 UK Brits, she says: “Fintech is delivering on all the biggest global trends and needs, including business productivity, consumer behaviours, financial wellness and inclusion, climate change solutions and cyber security - which is why it is such a magnet for investors.

“We are on the right trajectory in terms of levels of funding and now it’s time to also properly address the funding gap for underrepresented founders, if we are to create a truly sustainable and forward-looking sector."

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking Covid-19
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Future-Ready Payments Solutions: Remaining competitive with reusable technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments[New Report] The Reinvention of Card Payments

Trending

Related News
Fintech has a systemic gender diversity problem
/people

Fintech has a systemic gender diversity problem

European fintech funding booming but could be set to stall
/predictions

European fintech funding booming but could be set to stall

Post-Brexit Britain dominates European fintech funding charts

12 Jul 2021

2020 Fintech funding down on 2019 but on the way back up

26 Feb 2021

Fintech funding falls as Covid-19 hits home

13 Aug 2020

Fintech mega-rounds keep sector afloat in Q2, although deal activity dips

06 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Top 5 NFT Investment Strategy- 2022

  2. Fintech founders accuse Starling&#39;s Boden of trying to stifle innovation

  3. Top NFT gaming platforms to Play and Earn in 2022!

  4. Santander accidentally sends customers &#163;130m

  5. Virtual Real Estate NFT | Predecessor Of Metaverse

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in Asia 2022

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Supply Chain Traceability: Better Data, Lower Risk

The Reinvention of Card Payments

The Reinvention of Card Payments