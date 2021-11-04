Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Virgin Money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Virgin Money to enter BNPL race

Virgin Money to enter BNPL race

Virgin Money is preparing to jump on the buy now, pay later bandwagon through the development of a digital wallet in collaboration with Global Payments.

The move into the BNPL space was provided in a trading update from group CEO David Duffy, as the merged Clydesale and Yorkshire and Virgin Money brands anticipate a return to profit for FY21.

Set for introduction in mid-2022, the digital wallet will offer integrated payments, with BNPL capability and the potential for customers to earn and utilise Virgin Red’s points. The wallet will be available to all UK consumers, providing them with the opportunity to bring together payments, Virgin Money cashback, rewards and credit facilities.

The initiative is part of a 'digital first' strategy that is expected to reap cost savings of £175m targeted over the next three years, fifty percent of which will be re-invested in the business.

Key to this will be Virgin Money's recently announced deal to hop aboard Microsoft's financial services-specific cloud offering with the aim of simplifying the bank's IT infrastructure and creating an agile development platform for the creation of new business and consumer-focused services.

Says Duffy: “Our accelerated digital strategy will result in new propositions, including a digital wallet, and will deliver efficiency and agility improvements. The combination of these factors will help us to become a growth-oriented digital bank that offers a best-in-class experience and unique loyalty rewards for customers, and delivers double-digit returns for shareholders.”

Related Companies

Virgin Money

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Why Cloud-based Platforms offer the best framework for Digital Transformation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?[Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

Trending

Related News
Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud
/cloud

Microsoft rolls out financial services cloud

Starling, Virgin and TSB in line for further £24.1 million handout from BCR
/regulation

Starling, Virgin and TSB in line for further £24.1 million handout from BCR

Virgin Money to cut 400 jobs

07 Oct 2020

CYBG to relaunch as Virgin Money

21 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. American Express opens business bank account

  2. HSBC signs multi-year DevOps deal with CloudBees

  3. FBI raids Chinese POS terminal maker PAX Technology

  4. BofA launches Account Validation service

  5. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

Research
See all reports »
Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience