News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Finastra backs sustainable finance competition for students

Finastra and management consulting firm SIA Partners are inviting students to develop sustainable finance projects for the chance to win cash prizes.

As part of the Finance and Innovation for Good competition, which will run until May, students and recent graduates are being asked to put together innovative projects that promote sustainable finance.

They will get access to Finastra’s open developer platform, FusionFabric.cloud, and weekly training with nearly a hundred coaches from a variety of industries.

Winning projects will be selected based on the degree of completion, their financial viability, and their capacity for disruption and innovation

Participants have the chance of winning prizes of €7000, €5000 and €3000, as well as six prizes worth €1000. They will also potentially see their ideas implemented by partner companies, including Google Cloud and HSBC Continental Europe.

Chirine Ben Zaied, head, innovation, Finastra, says: "The impact on society and the environment is an increasingly important criterion when choosing a job, and this competition shows students that financial innovation can help to serve both people and the planet."

