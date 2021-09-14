Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Finastra adds first bitcoin wallet to banking app store

Allied Payment Network has launched a bitcoin wallet app for banks and credit unions on Finastra's FusionStore.

Built with Nydig, the Allied app will enable financial institutions to offer their customers and members the ability to buy, sell and hold bitcoin via a compliant, secure and turnkey platform.

The wallet — built on Finastra’s open developer platform, FusionFabric.cloud — will consolidate bitcoin transactions, digital payments and account balances into one location. The financial institution will not have to transact in bitcoin or hold it on their balance sheet.

Ralph Marcuccilli, CEO, Allied, says: "Allied’s primary focus is to make it easier for financial institutions to provide value-based technology that differentiates them in the marketplace, attracts new depositors, retains through high engagement, and generates revenue. Providing access to bitcoin does just that and is a game-changer for many community institutions."

