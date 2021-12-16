Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
AIB signs €65 million deal with IBM

Irish bank AIB has signed a €65 million, three-year deal with IBM to provide a clear pathway to a hybrid cloud technology environment.

The deal will see the bank install the IBM z15 as a key part of its overall hybrid cloud strategy. The technology portfolio includes data analytics and processes designed to inmprove stability and support the bank's approach to operational and cyber resilience with improved fraud detection capabilities.

IBM technology has provided the backbone for AIB's IT estate for over thirty years and the new deal will underpin the bank's transition to the cloud.

Graham Fagan, group director of enterprise technology & cloud engineering, AIB, comment: "As financial organisations progress on their cloud journeys, they need an approach that allows various cloud-based applications to work in concert. Our hybrid cloud strategy is helping us to simplify our technological infrastructure so that we can move and manage data, services and workflows across multiple clouds and on premise platforms. The IBM products and services we are acquiring allow us to further extend that hybrid cloud ambition in an innovative, agile, secure and compliant manner."

