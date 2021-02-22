Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
80% of Irish targeted by fraudsters

80% of Irish targeted by fraudsters

Four in five people in Ireland say they have received a text, call or email in the last year that they believe was from fraudsters, according to an AIB survey.

A third of those surveyed by Amárach on behalf of AIB say they received a fraudulent communication from a bank or financial institution they were not a customer of, while 30% received a message claiming to be a technology company, and 22% purportedly from the Revenue Commissioners.

Sean Jevens, head, digital engagement, AIB, says: “More people are shopping or making payments online as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions, and fraudsters have seized on this opportunity to send consumers fraudulent messages."

However, 98% of people do not respond to fraudulent communications such as text, calls or emails. Nearly two thirds say they ignored the fraudulent messages, while 16% reported it to their bank. 11% consulted with a family member to see if it was fraudulent, while two per cent replied to the communication as they thought it was genuine.

Overall people have a good awareness of how to protect themselves, with 86% of people being aware that their bank will never text them a link, while 77% are aware that a fraudulent message can appear among genuine messages from their bank, using a method known as ‘smishing’.

