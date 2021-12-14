JPMorgan to hire hundreds more staff for UK digital bank

JPMorgan is to ramp up recruitment for its new UK digital bank, outling plans to take staff numbers above 1000 next year.

Sanoke Viswanathan, head of JPMorgan's international consumer business, told Reuters the venture had hired 200 staff since launching in September to take its headcount to 800, and planned to hire hundreds more next year as it expands its product range.



New hires will be across the business, including in its London headquarters and customer support centres in Edinburgh and Manila in the Philippines.



The new recruits will help the bank as it extends its range of service into digital wealth management - via its acquisition of Nutmeg earlier this year - and consumker lending.



Viswanathan said the fledgling bank has already handled hundreds of millions of pounds of purchases across more than a million transactions, lifted by a spending splurge in the run up to Christmas, the bank said.



Building out new services will help it make a profit over time, but Chase is expected to be loss-making for several years in the meantime, Viswanathan said.