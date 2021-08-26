Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

Nubank seeks $55bn valuation in IPO - Reuters

Brazilian digital banking juggernaut Nubank is looking for a $55 billion-plus valuation when it lists in the US, according to Reuters.

With an IPO rumoured for late 2021 or early 2022, the valuation would make eight-year-old Nubank more valuable than any of Brazil's established banks, says Reuters, citing sources.

It would also be considerably more than the $30 billion valuation Nubank held in June when it scored a $500 million investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

With more than 40 million customers, Nubank has seen rapid growth in the last year for its digital banking platform.

From a core credit card product, the firm now offers personal lending, life insurance, products for micro entrepreneurs, instant payment services, and investment products.

While Brazil dominates the customer base, Nubank has won 1.5 million customers in Mexico in just over a year and has 300,000 Colombians signed up to a waiting list. Moves into more countries are expected.It has already made its first strides out of Latin America, co-leaing a $45 million round in Indian neobanking startup Jupiter earlier this month.

Related Companies

Nubank

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] SMEs Front and Centre - How business needs are driving (Instant) Payments Innovation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation[New Paper] Driving successful Cloud Transformation

Trending

Related News
Brazil's Nubank co-leads $45m round in Indian neo bank Jupiter
/startups

Brazil's Nubank co-leads $45m round in Indian neo bank Jupiter

Berkshire Hathaway invests $500m in Nubank
/retail

Berkshire Hathaway invests $500m in Nubank

Nubank pumps funds into Mexican unit

08 Apr

Brazil's Nubank hits $25bn valuation

28 Jan

Brazil's Nubank moves into investment market through Easynvest acquisition

11 Sep 2020

Nubank valuation jumps to $10 billion on $400 million mega round

29 Jul 2019

Tencent buys minority stake in Brazil's Nubank

09 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. NatWest and Mastercard extend payments app to almost half of UK mobile banking users

  2. Top 25 financial services employers for women: Who is on Forbes’ 2021 list?

  3. Visa pays $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFT

  4. Whitelabel NFT Marketplace Development - Build and Launch your Own NFT Marketplace

  5. Bank of America granted record number of patents

Research
See all reports »
Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Corporate Mobile Banking and the Road to Omnichannel

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

Cost of doing business as usual or an avoidable drain on margin?

SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre