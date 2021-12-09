Wise replaces chair with ex-Netflix CFO

Money transfer app Wise has named David Wells, the former CFO of Netflix, as the chairman of its board of directors.

Wells worked at Netflix for 14 years and served as CFP between 2010 and 2018.

He has also served on the Wise board since 2019.

Wells takes over from Taavet Hinrikus (pictured), a founding member of Wise and a former Skype executive.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved over the last decade and I’m excited for what lies ahead,” said Hinrikus. “While I’ll always remain Wise’s co-founder, I’ve completed my entrepreneurial circle at Wise.”

Wise, formerly known as TransferWise, floated on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year in what was the largest listing of a UK tech firm, raising £8bn.

The appointment of a new chair is a move designed to strengthen the firm’s corporate governance by putting more independent directors on its board, a pledge that was included in Wise’s prospectus for the listing.

The firm has also appointed Terri Duhon as a non-executive director, in keeping with that pledge.

“Wise has benefited greatly from Taavet’s leadership and I’m excited to see what he does next,” said Kristo Käärmann, Wise co-founder and chief executive.

“David has a wealth of experience operating and scaling disruptive companies, and I look forward to working with him even more closely as we enter a new phase of growth at Wise.

“Likewise, Terri has a deep understanding of the financial industry and a track record in pioneering new products in global markets," added Käärmann.