Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tipalti

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups Financial inclusion

Keywords

Accounting Artificial intelligence Authentication E-commerce Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Israeli fintech Tipalti sees valuation exceed $8bn

Israeli fintech Tipalti sees valuation exceed $8bn

Tipalti, a provider of AI-powered commercial payments and accounting services, has completed a series F funding round that has seen its valuation reach $8.3 billion.

This marks a quadrupling of the Israeli firm’s valuation since its last fundraising effort in October 2020 values the company at $2 billion.
“I think the market has a proper appreciation for the size of market opportunity we’re facing,” CEO and co-founder Chen Amit said. “Our multiples over the last 12 months have increased because of that new appreciation.”
The funding was led by Swiss investor G Squared but also featured a number of new investors, including UK hedge fund Marshall Wace and 01 Advisors, a venture capital fund run by former Twitter directors.
According to Amit, the latest $270 million investment will enable the company “to add more to our product lines and capabilities in the next 18 months than we have over the past 10 years”.

Related Companies

Tipalti

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Start ups Financial inclusion

Keywords

Accounting Artificial intelligence Authentication E-commerce Trade execution
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?[On-Demand Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?

Trending

Related News
Brex buys Israel's Weav
/retail

Brex buys Israel's Weav

Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion
/startups

Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion

Finablr owners set for merger with Bahrain payments firm

24 Feb

Marketplace lender Become raises $12.5 million

01 Nov 2019

Social payments app PayKey secures $10 million funding

20 Oct 2017

Trending

  1. Better.com CEO fires 900 in single Zoom call

  2. India to regulate crypto, avoids outright ban

  3. Many BNPL users unclear what they&#39;re signing up to - survey

  4. Microsoft to bake BNPL into browser with Zip

  5. Zopa quits P2P lending

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future