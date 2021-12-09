Israeli fintech Tipalti sees valuation exceed $8bn

Tipalti, a provider of AI-powered commercial payments and accounting services, has completed a series F funding round that has seen its valuation reach $8.3 billion.

This marks a quadrupling of the Israeli firm’s valuation since its last fundraising effort in October 2020 values the company at $2 billion.

“I think the market has a proper appreciation for the size of market opportunity we’re facing,” CEO and co-founder Chen Amit said. “Our multiples over the last 12 months have increased because of that new appreciation.”

The funding was led by Swiss investor G Squared but also featured a number of new investors, including UK hedge fund Marshall Wace and 01 Advisors, a venture capital fund run by former Twitter directors.

According to Amit, the latest $270 million investment will enable the company “to add more to our product lines and capabilities in the next 18 months than we have over the past 10 years”.