Brex buys Israel's Weav

US corporate card unicorn Brex has paid $50 million to buy Weav, an Israeli outfit offering a universal API for commerce platforms.

Brex launched in 2017 with a corporate card for venture backed businesses, before expanding to offer business cash accounts, spend management and bill pay software.



Now it is also looking to expand geographically, securing an innovation hub in Israel. Meanwhile, Weav’s technology will accelerate the connectivity of the Brex platform.



"After a successful partnership, we are thrilled to make Weav part of our core team," says Henrique Dubugras, CEO, Brex. "Weav’s technology helps make Brex even better for our customers."