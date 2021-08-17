Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Brex

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brex buys Israel&#39;s Weav

Brex buys Israel's Weav

US corporate card unicorn Brex has paid $50 million to buy Weav, an Israeli outfit offering a universal API for commerce platforms.

Brex launched in 2017 with a corporate card for venture backed businesses, before expanding to offer business cash accounts, spend management and bill pay software.

Now it is also looking to expand geographically, securing an innovation hub in Israel. Meanwhile, Weav’s technology will accelerate the connectivity of the Brex platform.

"After a successful partnership, we are thrilled to make Weav part of our core team," says Henrique Dubugras, CEO, Brex. "Weav’s technology helps make Brex even better for our customers."

Related Companies

Brex

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes[Webinar] The true cost of operational losses and the need to overhaul internal processes

Trending

Related News
Brex invests in Indian corporate card startup Kodo
/startups

Brex invests in Indian corporate card startup Kodo

Brex hits $7.4bn valuation on $425m funding round
/startups

Brex hits $7.4bn valuation on $425m funding round

Trending

  1. HSBC to issue accessible vertical cards

  2. JPMorgan Chase unveils request for pay service

  3. Citi launches digital platform to connect SMEs with local lenders

  4. NAB, CIBC, Ita&#250; Unibanco and NatWest launch open finance challenge

  5. Big banks invest in accounting software firm Freshbooks

Research
See all reports »
SMEs Front and Centre

SMEs Front and Centre

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Love Change: The Dynamics of Modern Leadership

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights

Stemming the tide of Social Engineering Scams with Behavioural Insights