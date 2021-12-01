Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Simpl

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Indian BNPL player Simpl raises $40 million

Indian BNPL player Simpl raises $40 million

Indian buy now, pay later platform Simpl has raised $40 million in a funding round led by Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures and IA Ventures.

Simpl's flagship product,1-tap Pay Later, enables consumers to buy with a tap and have all the purchases across retailers on the network aggregated into one bill that can be repaid once every 15 days.

Earlier this year, Simpl released two new features, recurring subscription product Billbox for utility payments and a Pay-in-3 installment plan.

Simpl works with over 7,000 online merchants and has seen its network coverage expand by ten times over the past 18 months.

"Online checkout is built on a fragmented payment value chain that was created 60 years ago and has left the native-to-mobile retailers and consumers underserved," says Nitya Sharma CEO & co-founder of Simpl. "We built a fullstack checkout platform that gives merchants ultimate control of user experience and helps them build trust with consumers at checkout."

The latest investment brings the total capital raised by the company to $83M.

Related Companies

Simpl

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation[Impact Study] Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Trending

Related News
Singapore-based BNPL firm Pace raises $40m
/startups

Singapore-based BNPL firm Pace raises $40m

Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum
/payments

Mastercard BNPL programme gains momentum

UK BNPL unicorn Zilch targets US after $110m raise

10 Nov

Visa boasts it is fuelling BNPL around the world

27 Oct

Klarna joins $100 million round in German B2B BNPL firm Billie

25 Oct

Standard Chartered invests $500 million in Atome to enter Asian BNPL race

13 Oct

Trending

  1. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  2. FCA boosts Open Banking by removing 3-month re-authentication requirement

  3. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

  4. Deutsche Bank launches Swift Beneficiary Account Verification service

  5. Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future