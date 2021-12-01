Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA to double fees charged to regulated firms

FCA to double fees charged to regulated firms

The Financial Conduct Authority is proposing to double the fees charged to member institutions under its ambit.

Under the proposals, the minimum fee, which has remained largely unchanged over the last decade, would increase from £1,151 to £2,200.

The watchdog says the fee increase would better reflect the costs associated with the authorisation and supervision of 51,000 firms throughout the UK.

The FCA has committed to invest £120 million over the next three years to strengthen its ability to identify firms and individuals of concern. In July, the regulator submitted plans to open an office in Leeds with at least 100 staff recruited in the first phase and to double its headcount in Edinburgh to over 200 in the next two years.

In addition, the FCA is proposing changes to the calculation of consumer credit firm fees to bring them more into line with other firm fees.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?[Webinar] Should Banks rethink how they invest in Payment Hubs?

Trending

Related News
FCA goes to tender for cryptoassets forensics provider
/crypto

FCA goes to tender for cryptoassets forensics provider

FCA selects Aiimi’s Insight Engine for three year contract
/regulation

FCA selects Aiimi’s Insight Engine for three year contract

FCA staff revolt over Rathi's transformation programme

12 Oct

FCA to use blockchain to speed up regulatory reporting

23 Sep

FCA to support net zero aims with TechSprints, sandbox pilots and Green Fintech Challenge

20 Jul

FCA to strengthen headcount with new offices in Leeds, Belfast and Cardiff

15 Jul

Trending

  1. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  2. FCA boosts Open Banking by removing 3-month re-authentication requirement

  3. IDO Launchpad in Multiple Blockchain Networks - A Comprehensive Guide

  4. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

  5. Deutsche Bank launches Swift Beneficiary Account Verification service

Research
See all reports »
Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

Don’t go extinct - How Wealth Managers can remain relevant

The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future