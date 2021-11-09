ASB to shift banking applications to Microsoft Azure

ASB has selected Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud provider, becoming an anchor tenant for the tech firm's New Zealand data centres.

The arrangement will see hundreds of ASB’s applications and thousands of servers shift to the Microsoft Azure cloud.



ASB executive general manager for technology and operations David Bullock, says: "Shifting to the cloud is a core part of ASB’s digital transformation ambitions. Among other benefits, storing the vast majority of our servers and applications in the Azure cloud will allow us to deliver even better digital experiences for our people and customers that are faster, more personalised, and more reliable than they are today. We’ll also be able to innovate faster when creating new digital offerings and partner with other technology organisations more easily in the future.”



ASB and Microsoft will work closely over the coming months to carry out the foundational work required for the transition including upskilling members of the bank’s technology team in Azure, with more than 150 ASB engineers already Azure certified.



“It’s an exciting time for our technology team, with some great opportunities for our engineers to roll up their sleeves and work with cloud technologies, and collaborate with our partners at Microsoft. We’ll also be growing our team as we grow our capabilities, so this is the start of huge transformation that’s going to take banking into the future,” says Bullock.

