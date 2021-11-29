Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

AJ Bell

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
AJ Bell to launch commission-free investment app

AJ Bell to launch commission-free investment app

Manchester-based AJ Bell is to launch an app-only commission-free investing platform with an annual charge of just 0.15%.

The new service, called Dodl by AJ Bell, will compete with the lowest cost investment platforms in the market, offering jargon-free access to an Individual Savings Account (ISA), Lifetime ISA, Pension and General Investment Account. For a monmthly fee of £1, users will be able to set up regular investments and consolidate existing ISAs and pensions onto the platform.

People will be able to pay money in to accounts via Apple and Google pay, as well as debit card payments and direct debits.

Upon launch in H1 2022, Dodl will feature a range of popular shares in UK listed companies, with US companies being added at a later date. In addition, there will also be a range of ‘themed investments’ which include funds focusing on core areas such as technology, robotics, healthcare and responsible investing.

The fund range will also consist of AJ Bell’s low-cost multi-asset funds, which cater for six different risk levels along with AJ Bell’s Responsible Growth fund, for people who want to invest with a responsible focus.

Andy Bell, chief executive of AJ Bell, comments: “The intuitive investment journey and streamlined investment range will appeal particularly to those that are new to investing and want a simple way to manage their investments.

With a low annual charge of 0.15%, no trading commissions and all the main tax efficient products, Dodl will be amongst the cheapest and best value investment platforms in the market."

Related Companies

AJ Bell

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Markets Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Staying in the Request to Pay race: What is at stake for businesses?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world[On-Demand Webinar] Machine Learning: The true solution for mitigating fraud in a digital world

Trending

Related News
Freetrade hits £8 million on first day of crowdfund
/retail

Freetrade hits £8 million on first day of crowdfund

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading
/crypto

Robinhood trials crypto wallet; Revolut set to offer US stock trading

Former Wise employees snag $8.5M for multicurrency investing app

15 Sep

Commission-free retail brokerage Stake scores $30 million investment

19 May

Trending

  1. Nubank moves into e-commerce

  2. Revolut acquires hospitality POS outfit Nobly

  3. ECB extends oversight of electronic payments to digital wallets and crypto-assets

  4. Stripe launches online-to-offline Terminal across Europe

  5. Monzo adds virtual card for contactless payments to Flex BNPL product

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2022

The Future of ESGTech 2022

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Building the Road to a Hybrid Cloud Future

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking

Facing up to the Future: Biometric Automation in Banking