Bling Card enlists Treezor to build kids' pocket money app

Startup Bling Card has joined forces with SocGen-owned BaaS player Treezor to develop a prepaid pocket money card and financial education app for kids in Germany.

With the Bling Card, children and teens can pay independently and securely throughout Germany, including online. Meanwhile, the company has brought in independent certified educators and experts to include a host of money management tips to the app.



Parents can set spending limits send money immediately, and reward their children for tasks.



In its first move into Germany, French firm Treezor was brought in to help with both the technical and regulatory payment functions,



"We were looking for a BaaS partner that brings years of experience, doesn't compromise on security and compliance, yet can keep up with our record pace," says Nils Feigenwinter, CEO, Bling Card.