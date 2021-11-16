Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Newt to operate SaaS payment platform for BBVA in Mexico

Newt to operate SaaS payment platform for BBVA in Mexico

Canadian fintech Newt has inked a deal with Blackhawk Network to operate an SaaS payment platform for BBVA's 11 million customers in Mexico.

Newt will develop and operate its white-label SaaS platform for BBVA in conjunction with Blackhawk Network, connecting its payment services with Blackhawk’s digital catalogue of products, with end customers accessing them through the bank’s online and mobile services.

Sergio Maya Aleman, CEO, Latin America, Newt, says: “Collaborating jointly with Blackhawk to deliver their digital stored value and prepaid cards to the Hispanic market extends the reach of BBVA’s money solutions to the underbanked population and provides more alternatives to all of BBVA’s customers."

