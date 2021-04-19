Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Strive launches Penny the Pig to teach kids about crypto investing

Strive launches Penny the Pig to teach kids about crypto investing

Strive, the putative UK-based operator of a youth account for kids, has unveiled a crypto-piggy bank that integrates with leading virtual wallets such as thrrose provided by Coinbase.

Strive’s app and hardware combo displays any crypto wallet balance on the physical piggy bank - priced at $149 each - whilst parents can use the accompanying app to schedule cryptocurrency payments, such as pocket money, and monitor their child’s digital transactions.

The move follows Strive's all-stock acquisition of digital piggy bank startup GoSave in November.

The next step will involove the introduction of a piggy bank mining edition, designed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Strive co-founder and CEO Andrew Birt says: “Without a doubt, the crypto market is here to stay. With $2T now stored in crypto across 68M crypto wallets around the globe, there’s still a surprisingly visible lack of resources to teach kids about digital currency.”

"This is why we’ve built Penny the Pig - to give everyone a simple, safe and responsible way to explore the space of cryptocurrencies, and learn about the future of money.”

In addition to cryptocurrencies, Strive’s range of products includes a marketplace for limited edition digital assets, rare educational NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and collectable physical toys called TopMinds to be released later this month.

