ECB invites tech experts to join CBDC debate

The European Central Bank is inviting technology experts to take part in online technical talks to explore options for the design of a central bank digital currency.

Large-scale application of privacy-preserving technologies in retail payments in combination with the traceability of financial transactions. How do such technologies interact with those for user authentication for payment solutions?

Security of offline payment solutions that are not linked to any external system for conducting consecutive payments. How can we make the top-up process and the use of the secure element more convenient?

Top-up, funding and defunding of digital wallets or accounts for bearer and account-based payment solutions. How can we make it easier for customers to fund and defund a payment wallet or account, either manually or automatically?

Impact of limiting (or disincentivising) the hoarding of large sums of money in a payment wallet or account on the usability and uptake of a payment solution, in normal times or during times of financial distress. What do we know about households’ behaviour in this regard?

The talks are part of an ongoing CBDC investigation phase instigated by the ECB in July and set to last two years.The ECB is inviting potential candidates for participation in the debate to address four technical issues:To join in the project, applicants are asked to state which topic they wish to address and describe in a maximum of 500 words the technical problems and solutions they would like to present.The talks will be held at expert level as closed sessions with members of the ECB’s digital euro project team. They will each be structured as a 20-minute presentation followed by a question and answer session and last 45 minutes in all.Applications should be mailed to DigitalEuro@ecb.europa.eu by 30 November 2021.