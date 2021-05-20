Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Zilch

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Zilch to recruit 100 staff as BNPL sector heats ups

Zilch to recruit 100 staff as BNPL sector heats ups

UK buy now, pay later startup Zilch is loooking to recruit 100 new hires on the back of an $80 million fund raise secured in April.

Zilch opened in beta in 2019, looking to distinguish itself in the crowded BNPL arena by connecting directly with customers and using soft background credit checks performed by Credit Kudos via Open Banking to determine affordability.

Over the last two years, the startup has raised more than $120M, quadrupled its internal headcount to 80 over 2020, and is fast approaching 500,000 customers with 80,000 new sign-ups a month.

With competition in the UK BNPL sector becoming ever more heated, Zilch has set its sights on international expansion and pledged to hire a further 100 staff this year to meet growth goals.

Philip Belamant, CEO and founder of Zilch says: “As we enter the exciting next phase of business growth and start scaling internationally, I am excited to be hiring inspired and entrepreneurial new talent to help us continue evolving. Every employee has a part to play in making us a leader offering an affordable and responsible credit alternative.”

Recruits are being hired at all levels and across all divisions. Notable recent hires include Klarna’s VP of data science, Werner Kruger to head up credit risk and Amabel Polglase, ex-head of global clients at Facebook as chief marketing officer.

Related Companies

Zilch

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

BNPL
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe[EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Trending

Related News
Zilch hits $500 million valuation on $80 million fund raise
/payments

Zilch hits $500 million valuation on $80 million fund raise

UK BNPL startup Zilch scoops $30 million in funding
/startups

UK BNPL startup Zilch scoops $30 million in funding

Trending

  1. US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

  2. HSBC to take on fintech rivals with multi-currency digital wallet

  3. Temenos brings digital asset trading to core banking product

  4. Central bankers split on CBDC future

  5. AmEx brings BNPL to air travel

Research
See all papers »
Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand