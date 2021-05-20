Zilch to recruit 100 staff as BNPL sector heats ups

UK buy now, pay later startup Zilch is loooking to recruit 100 new hires on the back of an $80 million fund raise secured in April.

Zilch opened in beta in 2019, looking to distinguish itself in the crowded BNPL arena by connecting directly with customers and using soft background credit checks performed by Credit Kudos via Open Banking to determine affordability.



Over the last two years, the startup has raised more than $120M, quadrupled its internal headcount to 80 over 2020, and is fast approaching 500,000 customers with 80,000 new sign-ups a month.



With competition in the UK BNPL sector becoming ever more heated, Zilch has set its sights on international expansion and pledged to hire a further 100 staff this year to meet growth goals.



Philip Belamant, CEO and founder of Zilch says: “As we enter the exciting next phase of business growth and start scaling internationally, I am excited to be hiring inspired and entrepreneurial new talent to help us continue evolving. Every employee has a part to play in making us a leader offering an affordable and responsible credit alternative.”



Recruits are being hired at all levels and across all divisions. Notable recent hires include Klarna’s VP of data science, Werner Kruger to head up credit risk and Amabel Polglase, ex-head of global clients at Facebook as chief marketing officer.



