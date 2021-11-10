Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Accenture

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banks could boost revenues by four percent by embracing digital-first models

Banks could boost revenues by four percent by embracing digital-first models

Traditional banks could increase their annual revenues by nearly four per cent if they embrace the innovative business models used by digital-only players, according to an Accenture report.

The analysis of the business models of nearly 100 leading traditional banks and over 200 digital-only players in 11 countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America finds scope for an additional US$518 billion in incumbent revenues by 2025.

Accenture identifies two common business models: vertically integrated, traditional business models; and non-linear adaptive models where the bank is a "packager".

The report says that while many traditional banks adopt the former model, they could achieve breakout growth if they unbundle their traditional products and partner with third parties to create and distribute new personalised customer offerings.

Specifically, by layering non-linear business models on top of the traditional vertically integrated model, they could boost their annual growth rates by up to an additional 3.8%.

The report notes that between 2018 and 2020, digital-only players performed significantly better than traditional banks. But those that adopted non-linear business models achieved 76% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue, while those digital players simply emulating traditional, vertically integrated models achieved only 44% CAGR.

Accenture recommends embracing one or a mix of four models: selling the banks own products; building a distribution-driven ecosystem; selling banking capability as a service; or creating new propositions through bundling.

Dilnisin Bayel, an MD in Accenture’s strategy and consulting group, UK, says: "Being digital is no longer a differentiator. To capture growth, traditional banks need to go beyond becoming the best digital versions of themselves and become adept at operating multiple business models simultaneously.

"This will require that they shift their perspective to consider adaptive models that put product innovation, embedded distribution, purpose, and sustainability at the forefront."

Related Companies

Accenture

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Augmenting the Credit Lifecycle with Automation

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[OD-Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech[On-Demand Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Trending

Related News
Accenture acquires BCS Consulting
/retail

Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Standard Chartered takes axe to branches and offices
/retail

Standard Chartered takes axe to branches and offices

Citi urges incumbents to grow their own challenger brands as new entrants shrink the market

29 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  2. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  3. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

  4. Revolut wants to build its own crypto exchange

  5. Binance legal action sees thousands of claimants join ‘landmark’ proceedings

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale