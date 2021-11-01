P27 names SEB's Paula da Silva CEO

P27, the cross-border payments platform being developed by a group of Nordic banks, has appointed SEB's Paula da Silva as CEO, replacing Lars Sjögren.

Backed by Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, Nordea, OP Financial Group, SEB and Swedbank, P27's lofty ambition is to create one common state of the art payment platform in the Nordic countries.



In July, the venture secured merger approval from the EC, an essential step, enabling it to be begin preparations for onboarding customers in Denmark, Finland and Sweden. With the approval in place, the group now says it is moving into a new phase focused on bringing the Nordic payment infrastructure to market.



Therefore, Sjögren is moving on to be replaced by SEB transaction services head and former P27 interim chairperson da Silva. She will take up the CEO role in January, with deputy Claus Richter in charge for the interim.



Martin Anderson, chairman, P27, says: "Paula is bringing a long track record of successful transformation journeys as well as deep knowledge and vast experience in the payments, cash management and transaction banking area which will serve the phase of transforming P27 into a solid company under supervisory scrutiny, with a respected place in the financial system of the Nordic countries."