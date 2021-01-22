Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

P27

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nordic payments project P27 appoints chairman

Nordic payments project P27 appoints chairman

P27, the cross-border payments platform being developed by six Nordic banks, has named Martin Andersson as independent chairperson as the project prepares for operational roll out.

Backed by Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, Nordea, OP Financial Group, SEB and Swedbank, P27's lofty ambition is to create one common state of the art payment platform in the Nordic countries.

The project moved a step closer in October last year with the acquisition of Bankgirot (Bankgirocentralen BGC AB), Sweden’s only clearing house for mass payments.

Conditioned on regulatory approvals, including merger approval by the European Commission and ownership assessment by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, P27 expects to close the acquisition in Q1.

Once approved, work will begin on migrating salaries, invoicing, and pensions to P27 from Bankgirot.

Andersson comes to the project with more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector. He is currently partner at the management consulting firm Oliver Wyman and was previously director general of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority between 2009 and 2015.

He is joined on the board by Silvija Seres, currently managing partner at the Norwegian technology investment company Technorocks.

Paula da Silva, former interim chairperson of the board of P27 and chairperson of the nomination committee, comments: “P27 was established in 2017 with the mission to build the world’s first integrated cross-border and multicurrency payments region, connecting the 27 million people living in the Nordics and beyond. After three years of fast progress, we are now preparing to become fully operational.

The appointment of Martin Andersson as independent chairperson and Silvija Seres as independent board member marks an important step in our continued journey. As independent board members Martin and Silvija will, with their competence and experience, add valuable expertise to the board.”

Related Companies

P27

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologi[New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Trending

Related News
From hypotheticals to reality: P27 cogs are well and truly turning
/payments

From hypotheticals to reality: P27 cogs are well and truly turning

P27 acquires Bankgirot, the Swedish mass payment clearing house behind Swish
/payments

P27 acquires Bankgirot, the Swedish mass payment clearing house behind Swish

P27 on track as Norway commits further and community banks are brought into the fold

26 Jun 2020

Swedish banks set up P27 Migration Committee

09 Jun 2020

P27 Momentum: 5 key takeaways

29 Nov 2019

P27 Momentum: Key milestones for stakeholders in 2020 and beyond

26 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  2. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  3. Revolut rolls out USD Savings Vault for UK customers

  4. X1 raises $12m for smart credit card

  5. Temenos launches product to help banks overcome legacy issues

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020