Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

People

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA to cut 10% of Spanish staff amid massive banch closure programme

BBVA to cut 10% of Spanish staff amid massive banch closure programme

BBVA has agreed terms with labour unions for the termination of almost 3,000 staff and closure of 480 branches in its home market of Spain.

The restructuring affects 10% of the bank's Spanish workforce and will entail the loss of 2,935 jobs.

The Spanish bank had been pushing for a larger target of 3,798 job cuts and 530 branch closures, but was forced to backtrack after facing a political backlash. Some 657 staff initially singled out for termination have instead been reassigned to other tasks within the bank.

The cuts will hit 350 people from the Corporate Center, 254 from BBVA Spain’s Central Services; 154 staff from intermediate structures of BBVA Spain and 2,177 branch employees.

The cost of the plan is estimated at €960 million before taxes, of which €720 million correspond to the collective layoff and €240 million to the closing of branches.

BBVA expects the overhaul to generate estimated savings of about €250 million annually before taxes starting in 2022, of which around €220 million will be related to staff expenses. In 2021 estimated savings will be about €65 million before taxes.

The bank maintains that the adjustment in staffing levels and branch numbers is needed "to ensure the competitiveness and the sustainability of employment in the future given the current context of profound transformation in the sector, marked by a tremendous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entrance of new digital players".

Related Companies

BBVA

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

People

Keywords

Branch banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership[Webinar] Making change happen: Dynamics of leadership

Trending

Related News
BBVA experiments with AI to summarise customer conversations
/retail

BBVA experiments with AI to summarise customer conversations

BBVA taps Google Cloud Chronicle to build AI security platform
/cloud

BBVA taps Google Cloud Chronicle to build AI security platform

BBVA pumps further $150 million into fintech venture fund Propel

02 Feb

Simple shuts down

07 Jan

BBVA puts more money into biometrics JV Veridas

12 Nov 2020

BBVA moves market data network to AWS

04 Nov 2020

BBVA builds gender-neutral global chatbot

28 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. Klarna takes on credit cards with in-app instalment shopping at all UK online retailers

  2. HSBC opens API developer portal

  3. EU announces European Digital Identity and Wallet framework

  4. Bank of England lays down regulatory expectations for stablecoins

  5. Walletmor rolls out payment implants

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2021

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud

Five Business Benefits for Analysing and Combatting Fraud