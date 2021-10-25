Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe CLEAR

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe invests in India&#39;s Clear

Stripe invests in India's Clear

Stripe has joined a $75 million Series C funding round for Clear, an Indian fintech SaaS outfit that helps people and businesses file their tax returns.

Stripe was joined in the round by Kora Capital, Alua Capital and Think Investments.

Clear (formerly called ClearTax) says it has seen five times growth in the last 18 months and that its platform now processes over 10% of India’s business invoices.

The firm now services over six million individuals, a million small businesses and thousands of large enterprise customers.

Archit Gupta, CEO, Clear, says: "India is on a massive digitisation journey and we are fortunate to be in the perfect storm of electronic invoicing, GST, UPI, cheap mobile internet and rapid adoption of technology due to Covid-19.

"We are doubling down on our SaaS platform to help businesses with collateral free debt and payments. This funding also gives us fuel for our international expansion."

The round is Stripe's second investment in India in a matter of days, coming after the Silicon Valley giant agreed to buy Bangalore-based Recko, which provides payments reconciliation software for internet businesses.

Related Companies

Stripe CLEAR

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Future-ready Payments: Increasing competitiveness with reusable technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services[NextGen Nordics Webinar] Creating the P27 Ecosystem and Layer 2 Services

Trending

Related News
Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko
/payments

Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

Stripe recruits for new crypto team
/crypto

Stripe recruits for new crypto team

Stripe opens London fintech development office

20 Sep

Wave closes largest Series A round for an African fintech with $200 million

07 Sep

Stripe prepares for listing - reports

09 Jul

Trending

  1. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  2. Stripe to buy payments reconciliation outfit Recko

  3. X1 rolls out smart credit card to 350,000-strong waitlist

  4. Plaid launches A2A payments programme

  5. BBVA launches digital retail bank in Italy

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider